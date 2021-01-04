Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Arranges Refinancing of Cooperative Apartment Buildings in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged a new mortgage package for two Cooperative Apartment buildings in Brooklyn, New York.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately held real estate company. The company has a longstanding history of negotiating favorable financing for properties in New York and is now expanding to serve clients in other areas, such as San Antonio and Dallas in Texas.

The new mortgage package is in the amount of $3,500,000 for a refinance of two six-storey, low-percentage sold Cooperative Apartment buildings on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn, New York, comprising 95 units in total.

“I am very proud of my hard-working team in getting this deal closed during this difficult time,” says Zev Pollak.

