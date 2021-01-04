BetterLife Files Patent for the Treatment of MDD Utilizing its Second-Generation Psychedelic Derivative for 2-Bromo-LSD

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 4, 2021 - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce it has applied for patent protection of new 2-Bromo-LSD (“TD-0148A”) formulations and their use in the treatment of depression and mood disorders.



2-Bromo-LSD is a nontoxic second-generation LSD-derived molecule that mimics the therapeutic potential of LSD, without the psychedelic effects or hallucinations. BetterLife’s recent acquisition of the assets of Transcend Biodynamics, makes it the only entity able to synthesize 2-Bromo-LSD utilizing a patented process which obviates the need to first synthesize LSD-25, eliminating the regulatory barriers of working with a Schedule 1 substance.

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, commented, “The invention covered by this provisional patent filing holds great promise for the treatment of various psychiatric disorders, and helps us advance on our path to becoming a leader in the psychedelic drug space which is estimated to become a $6.85 billion dollar industry by 2027 alone. We are excited to be developing and bringing to market treatments addressing a range of mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety.”

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus.

