Check Point Software to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 3, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on February 3. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.

To follow this and other Check Point news visit:

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

©2021 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer Gil Messing
Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies
+1.650.628.2040  +1.650.628.2260
ir@checkpoint.com press@checkpoint.com

