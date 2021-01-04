Nelipak Appoints Pat Chambliss as Chief Executive Officer; Roger Prevot to Continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CRANSTON, R.I., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak® Corporation (“Nelipak”), a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, announced today that Pat Chambliss has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Chambliss, current President and Chief Operating Officer of Nelipak, brings to the Chief Executive Officer role an extensive track record of senior leadership experience in the packaging industry, including previous roles at Packaging Dynamics Corporation and Novolex. Chambliss commented, “I look forward to leading Nelipak into the next phase of its development with a continued drive to excellence in innovation, growth and operational execution.”



Chambliss will succeed Roger Prevot as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Prevot will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, a position he has held since the acquisition of Nelipak by Kohlberg & Company in July 2019. Prevot commented, “I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside Pat for many years, and his distinguished track record and strong professional and personal values makes him an outstanding successor to lead Nelipak into the future. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved at Nelipak and I am excited to see continued success under Pat’s leadership.”

Seth H. Hollander, Partner of Kohlberg, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nelipak, I wish to sincerely thank Roger for his distinguished service to the company and look forward to his continued role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Roger has been instrumental in the creation of the current Nelipak and integration of the former European Healthcare Packaging business of Bemis Corporation. As a result of his vision, Nelipak is well-positioned to continue to execute upon transformational initiatives and drive continued excellence.” Hollander continued, “As President and COO, Pat has been instrumental in leading day-to-day operations including initiatives which position the business for future growth through internal investment and strategic acquisitions. Pat’s promotion to CEO is a natural progression that reflects his successful leadership at Nelipak. We are excited for him to step into the CEO role and lead Nelipak through its next phase of growth.”

For further information on Nelipak and its various products, please visit www.nelipak.com.

About Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging is a leading global manufacturer of custom-designed rigid and flexible healthcare packaging used for Class II and Class III medical devices, and pharma drug delivery products. The company operates strategically located cleanroom facilities meeting customers’ most stringent packaging requirements. Nelipak’s experienced in-house design, development, prototyping, manufacturing and quality teams offer medical trays and blisters, surgical procedure trays, flexible sterile tray lidding and barrier pouches, pharmaceutical handling trays, custom built sealing machines and other value-added services. With a staff of over 1,400, the company operates from ten production facilities, five in the Americas (Cranston, RI.; Whitehall, PA; Phoenix, AZ.; Humacao, Puerto Rico; and San Jose, Costa Rica) and five in Europe (Venray, the Netherlands; Galway, Ireland; Clara, Ireland; Derry, Northern Ireland; and Elsham, England). For more information please visit www.nelipak.com.

Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging is a trade name of Nelipak Corporation

About Kohlberg & Company, LLC

Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised over $10 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 33-year history, Kohlberg has completed 82 platform investments and nearly 200 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $20 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

