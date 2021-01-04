York Public Relations Achieves 1,900% Growth in Q4 2020
Firm experiences strong growth, demonstrating demand and industry validation
“We did not build our firm on a whim. We built it because of an increasing need for crisis management and brand awareness, coupled with a serious lack of resources specific to the industry.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York Public Relations, the nation’s only brand awareness and crisis PR firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs, announced today that it experienced more than 1,900% growth in the last quarter of 2020, demonstrating strong demand for its services and exceeding its year-end goals for 2021.
— Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations
Launching in 2020, York Public Relations added new clients and significantly grew its network of fintech professionals, adding over 140 years of industry experience. During that time, the firm released several new offerings, including its ibisShield™ Crisis Press Training and ēgәlGUARD™ Crisis Drills.
Additionally, the firm’s CEO and founder, Mary York, was recognized by PROGRESS in Lending as a PR Trailblazer. In its second year, the program awards PR executives and leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to helping organizations build credibility and brand awareness. York was also named to Forbes Communications Council for a third year, where she will continue to share industry insights into 2021.
During the fourth quarter, York Public Relations also released two new whitepapers, including “7 Steps to Navigating a Crisis” and its “2020 Financial Institution Crisis Survey,” which sheds light on the types of organizational emergencies that would cause customers and members to break up with their bank or credit union.
In December, York also discussed how to navigate a cybersecurity crisis during the Maine Bankers Association’s Bank Security Conference, where she delved into the current state of cybersecurity, the risks faced by banks and how to plan ahead.
Furthermore, York Public Relations was featured in prominent industry publications to discuss the state of fintech and financial institution crises and how to better prepare. Since October, the firm has been included in American Banker, Bank Business News, Credit Union Journal, CU Business News, CU Management, Forbes and The Financial Brand.
“This year has certainly been a different year for everyone, but we’ve been very fortunate to help so many organizations either manage a crisis or support brand awareness initiatives,” said York. “As we continue to grow, our mission is to ensure greater access to our services.”
York continued, “We did not build our firm on a whim. We built it because of an increasing need for crisis management and brand awareness, coupled with a serious lack of resources specific to the industry. There was a need and a demand for it – and our team has the experience.”
York Public Relations is positioned exceptionally well for continued expansion into 2021. To support growth, the firm has plans to add several individuals to both its executive and account teams. New services will also be launched early in the year, specific to financial institutions. Additionally, several new partnerships will be announced to provide greater access of crisis preparedness tools to community banks, credit unions and non-depository lenders.
“We have a busy – but exciting – year ahead of us,” added York. “We look forward to working with more organizations over the next several months and the support we’ll be able to offer.”
###
About York Public Relations
York Public Relations is the nation’s only crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. The firm serves clients ranging from community banks and credit unions, early- and late-stage fintech startups, and public and privately-held financial technology companies. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com.
Mary York
York Public Relations
+1 800-683-7685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn