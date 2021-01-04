OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Bailey, President, are scheduled to participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.



Event: 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Format: Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Location: Virtual Time: 3:30pm ET

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for one year after the presentation.



Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Needham representative, or Jan Medina of The Ruth Group at jmedina@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact

The Ruth Group

Jan Medina, CFA

(646) 536-7035

jmedina@theruthgroup.com