Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,780 in the last 365 days.

SmartBe Wealth Inc. Announces Notional Distribution for SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) today announced the final reinvested income distributions for the units of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF (the “Fund”) for the 2020 tax year.

The record date for the reinvested distribution was December 31, 2020 payable on January 8, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021.

Fund Name Ticker Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($)
SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF SBEA $0.141

The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distribution and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund does not change as a result of the distribution. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive the reinvested distribution. Further information about the funds can be found at smartbewealth.com.

About SmartBe
SmartBe Wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to bringing new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

Read the SmartBe ETF’s prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbewealth.com. or www.sedar.com. These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF’s legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss. For more information, contact us at info@smartbewealth.com or (403) 930 8688.

Contact Information  
Cecilia Chen cecilia@smartbewealth.com
SmartBe Wealth Inc 403 930 8688
Suite 680, 330 5th Ave SW, www.smartbewealth.com
Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0L4 info@smartbewealth.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

SmartBe Wealth Inc. Announces Notional Distribution for SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.