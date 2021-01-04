Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference taking place from January 11 – 14, 2021.



Arbutus Fireside Chat Presenters:

William Collier, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer.

A webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available starting at 6:00 am (EST) on January 11, 2021, and can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy

Investor Relations Consultant

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

