Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,775 in the last 365 days.

Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Base Commerce, Expands Product Capabilities and Distribution Network

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Base Commerce, LLC (“Base”), a leading provider of integrated payment solutions.

The acquisition expands Nuvei’s product capabilities with a proprietary ACH processing platform, further diversifies its acquiring portfolio, enhances sponsor bank coverage, and enlarges the Company’s distribution network.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Nuvei-IR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
Nuvei-PR@icrinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Base Commerce, Expands Product Capabilities and Distribution Network

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.