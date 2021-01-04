Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, January 29, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in   (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149
    (International): 1-412-902-4175
Canada Dial-in   (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on January 29, 2021 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on February 12, 2021.

  Replay (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529
    (International): 1-412-317-0088
  Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658
  Passcode   10150926

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of September 30, 2020, the Company reported assets of $12.9 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Queens County, New York.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank


