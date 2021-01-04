Reminiscence: Grappling with Love in the Time of War
Grandma recalls amorous past in romance novel with World War I backdropCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A family saga spanning 70 years, I’ll Remember April is as fascinating as it is gripping, replete with historical context and emotional turmoil. Set in eastern Canada and covering the start of World War I and heading well into the 1980s, it is an enormous disclosure of a tale of romance and adventure, and a reflection on life-changing decisions.
The recollection started when a granddaughter came to the 88-year-old Louise Ferris for advice concerning matters of the heart. Looking back at her passionate youth, Louise recalled how she fell in love with her best friend’s older brother Jeremy and was surprised when the latter confessed desire for her, too, and proposed marriage. Their wedding had to be put on hold when Louise was pushed into service in nursing as Canada entered the war to aid Great Britain and France. Her plans seemed to have been set in stone until Louise met Johnny—Jeremy’s cousin—and found herself wanting a different future. Louise wrestled with her new feelings for a different man as she navigated a world beset by casualties of war and threatened by a rapidly spreading influenza.
Reflecting Edwardian dialogue and customs, the narrative of the author Jean Murray Munden makes for an engaging novel fit for lovers of amorous stories intertwining with major events in history. While the novel focuses on romantic relationships, it also shows how humanity races against time and circumstance.
Munden, a 76-year-old widow, has been engaged in storytelling since she was young but has published two novels only recently. The retired nurse now lives by herself in Vancouver, British Columbia but maintains close ties with family, and writes at her leisure. She has three children, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
