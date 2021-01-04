DSP Group to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today it will be participating at Needham Growth Conference 2021. DSP Group’s management is scheduled to present on January 12th’, 2021 at 12:30pm.



Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during this conference. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.dspg.com

