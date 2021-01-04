Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,724 in the last 365 days.

Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in precision medicine and molecular diagnostics, will discuss the company’s transformation and growth initiatives at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2:50 p.m. EST on January 11, 2021.

Mr. Diaz will focus on key opportunities to fulfill the company’s mission of improving patient lives by unlocking the power of precision medicine and helping healthcare providers and payers prevent, diagnose and treat disease through the company’s genetic insights. The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast accessible at the following direct link or through the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated improving and transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across in specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice CDx, Vectra, Prequel, Foresight, GeneSight, riskScore and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Media Contact: Investor Contact:
Jared Maxwell Scott Gleason
(801) 505-5027 (801) 584-1143
jmaxwell@myriad.com sgleason@myriad.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.