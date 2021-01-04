Autolus Therapeutics to participate in Investor Conferences through January

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in investor conferences through January 2021.



11 January 2021 – The company will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference which will be available on demand as of 6:00 am ET, 11 am GMT on Monday, January 11, 2021. The webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at Autolus.





13 January 2021 – The company will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:10 am ET, 2.10 pm GMT. The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan event and a live audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at Autolus.



Archived replays will be available for a period of 30 days after the conferences.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7587 372 619

l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-212-966-3650

susan@sanoonan.com