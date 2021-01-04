Freeline to participate at Conferences during January 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced they will participate virtually at conferences during January 2021.



8 January 2021 – Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer, will join a panel – Broadening Gene Therapy – at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event from 10.00 am to 11.00 am ET, 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm GMT. A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at Freeline.





13 January 2021 –Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 11.40 am ET, 4.40 pm GMT. The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan event and a live audio webcast of the company presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at Freeline.



About Freeline

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. Its vision is to create better lives for people suffering from chronic, systemic diseases using the potential of gene therapy as a one-time treatment to provide a potential functional cure. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

