Author Twines Fantasy with Faith in Quintessential Tale of Good Versus Evil

Author and pastor Corby Brizendine sweeps readers up on an adventurous journey to the fantastical land of Centaur in his debut book, "The Fire," which unfolds a classic tale of good and evil. In "The Fire," Brizendine imagines a world brimming with magic and monsters in which the denizens' sins become incarnate.



Every 500 years, an army conjured from humanity’s wickedness and transformed into flesh and bone is led by Manglore, the true embodiment of all evil, to seek the destruction of Centaur’s citizens. Still, the people of Centaur are not without hope. Their creator, who would come to be known as the Fire, delivered to them Rightful Rulers who have the power to wield weapons of great magic that can overcome evil and defeat Manglore’s sinister army.



Brizendine’s book follows one such Rightful Ruler, Eric, as he embarks on a journey to free Centaur from Manglore’s grip and strike down evil once and for all.



“It takes more than magic or our own strength to truly vanquish evil,” Brizendine said. “It takes faith. The world is always challenging and imperfect, and we as people must face those challenges even when they bring pain, suffering, difficulty, and hardship. Faith is the means to do that – faith in the one who can give you victory, who ultimately is Jesus Christ.”



Ultimately, “The Fire” is a classic tale of fantasy and adventure that mingles its story with the truths of the Christian faith. Perfect for readers who enjoy the works of C. S. Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkein, “The Fire” offers something for anyone who loves a good story.



By Corby Brizendine

About the author

Corby Brizendine is a Texas native who has been the pastor for the First Baptist Church of Somerville for 11 years. Brizendine has been in vocational ministry for 31 years, 25 of which he served as a senior church pastor. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas Tech University in Lubbock and his Master of Divinity degree from the Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. Brizendine currently resides in Somerville, Texas. To learn more, please connect with the author on Facebook and view a trailer for the book here.



