Survivor of Traumatic Farm Accident and Wife Share Their Story of Recovery in Inspirational New Memoir

/EIN News/ -- GRACE CITY, North Da., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a blink of an eye, one incident can change the roadmap of one’s life. George Topp was born into the farming profession and has been an avid farmer throughout his life. On May 3, 2004, George’s world shifted after finding himself pinned between his tractor and his truck’s bumper with no one around to save him. He thought there was no way he would get out alive until God intervened and saved his life. In the newly released autobiography, "Pinned!: Farm Accident—Our Walk in Faith," George and Kaye Topp illustrate the day his faith saved him and how it affected him and their family during the numerous months of healing.



Throughout the book, readers will get a glimpse into George’s road to recovery, the incredible love of Jesus and the unbelievable grace of God. Sixteen years after the accident, George and Kaye share how they got through this life-altering experience and how God rescued George by restoring him to wholeness physically and spiritually. Readers will be inspired never to give up regardless of the unprecedented obstacles life may present. “Pinned!” also shows how God will protect and provide in miraculous ways.



“When George was in rehab, he was inspired by God’s love and mercy to rescue him from death and restore him to wholeness,” said Kaye. “We decided to publish our book to embrace the power of prayer and how faith made many things possible throughout my recovery. We wanted to share my story with others to show them that things will and can get better,” said George.



Ultimately, “Pinned!” is a testament to God’s will through the strengths George and Kaye embodied during a challenging time with the help of their faith, family and friends.



“Pinned!: Farm Accident—Our Walk in Faith”

By George and Kaye Topp

About the author

George and Kaye Topp are lifelong North Dakota farmers. Both graduating from Grace City High School, George completed two courses at North Dakota Agricultural College while Kaye earned a degree in elementary education from Valley City State College. George retired from grain farming back in 2010, and Kaye also retired from teaching that same year. Their debut book, "Pinned!: Farm Accident—Our Walk in Faith" shares how individually and together they got through a traumatic incident that strengthened their faith. Their story will inspire readers to get through whatever situations life may present with God’s help. George and Kaye have been married since 1968 and have four children. To learn more, please visit www.pinnedbook.com.





