Widow Tries to Find Love after Loss, with Complicated Results, in New Novel
When the past and the present collide, mysteries unravel and secrets are revealedCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After dealing with the death of her husband, Robin Lindsay tries to find solace in a trip to Scotland. There she finds that traveling alone isn’t all its cut out to be, until she meets a kind and hospitable man named James McLachlan, whom she discovers is also a widower, and his aunt. But the more she gets to know him and his past, the more unsettled she becomes, especially when even after ten years, the death of James’s wife is still shrouded by mystery. And now somebody has just gotten murdered. Robin will have to find a way to escape the violent and tragic past that seems intent on haunting her.
With a keen eye for observation and a deft voice in describing loss, Jean Murray Munden spins a tale of tragedy, mystery, and hope in her novel Come Fill Up My Cup. Informed by personal experiences of loss, she perfectly encapsulates the inner strength of someone who wants to make sense of the death of a spouse while hoping for a brighter tomorrow.
Munden is a 76-year-old widow who herself found love again. After a short stint in the field of nursing, she met and married a widower with three children, and together they had a son of their own. They spent a happy 49 years together raising their family, making memories, and travelling. She currently enjoys her solitude while also indulging in her passion for crafting stories.
