The Journey of Love and Loss
Evenly paced, emotional romantic suspense novel finally deliversCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In author Jean Murray Munden’s Come Fill Up My Cup, the author takes readers on an emotionally charged journey of love and loss. Two widowers meet one another in the country of Scotland and find themselves drawn to one another as they each understand the pain they’ve endured.
Yet their blooming romance is not without complications, as the pain of their pasts comes calling and soon a violent encounter leads to a modern-day murder, causing the new lovers facing a shocking discovery.
Munden’s romantic suspense book delivers an evenly-paced, emotional novel for those who enjoy romance, international love stories, mysteries and suspenseful tales involving murder.
Munden is a 76-year-old widow who has been engaged in storytelling in one form or another since she was a child. She grew up in a small town, moved to the city at 16, and then trained as a nurse in a large city hospital after she finished high school. She practiced her profession for only a short time before marrying a widower with three lovely children. They had a son of their own, traveled extensively, and a happy marriage of nearly 49 years. She lives alone, maintaining close ties with her family, and writes at her leisure.
