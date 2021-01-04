Nitrogen Generators Market is expected to generate $17,435.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018–2026
Global nitrogen generators market is projected to reach $17,435.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global nitrogen generators market size was $11,776.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $17,435.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. The PSA nitrogen generator segment accounted for over two-fifths of the market share in 2018, and is expected to witness significant growth during the nitrogen generators market forecast period.
Nitrogen generators are used to generate high purity nitrogen gas of 99.995%. The demand for nitrogen generators has been witnessed to increase across the globe, as they serve as an economical method, prevent gas wastage, and offer enhanced safety. Furthermore, development of the medical industry in economies such as the U.S., China, and India drive the growth of the nitrogen generators industry.
Nitrogen generators find their major application in aviation, electronics, and chemical industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of nitrogen generators is expected to boost the development of the industry. However, traditional nitrogen supply methods such as nitrogen cylinders and newer substitutes such as nitrogen tire inflation equipment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the industry. On the contrary, technological advances such as combining wireless technology in the generators are anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the nitrogen generators market growth.
North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 compared to other regions, due to upsurge in adoption of nitrogen generators in major sectors such as food & beverage and medical & pharmaceuticals. In Asia-Pacific and Europe, nitrogen generator acre majorly applicable across industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and military.
Key players in the nitrogen generators market adopted product launch and expansion as their key strategies to meet the growing consumer demands. For instance, in June 2018, Peak Scientific launched GENIUS XE, an advanced N2 generator suitable for high-performance analytical applications, which include triple-quadrupole LC-MS. The new XE 35 and XE 70 nitrogen generator series are combined with multi-stage purification (for proprietary hydrocarbon removal technology), creating nitrogen gas up to 99.5% purity, improved compressor performance, electronic compressor optimization (ECO) mode (for lesser energy consumption), and PeakOS touch-screen system control (for fast service diagnostics and ease of operation). Hence, such technological advancements by manufacturers are predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.
Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into food & beverage, medical & pharmaceuticals, transportation, electrical & electronics, chemical, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to garner the largest share in the global market during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of nitrogen generators to inhibit bacterial growth, maintain freshness of food for a prolonged period, and offer controlled atmosphere for storage of vegetables & fruits. Depending on product, the PSA nitrogen generator segment is expected to acquire maximum share during the forecast period. This is attributed to industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and electronics opting for nitrogen generators for on-site, high-purity nitrogen gas.
Key Findings of the Nitrogen Generators Market :
Based on generator type, the PSA nitrogen generator segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018.
By end-user industry, in 2018, the food & beverage segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for almost one-fifth of the market, and is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2026.
Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the study period.
U.S. accounted for over half the share of the North America nitrogen generators market in 2018.
The key players profiled in this report include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., L’Air Liquide S.A., Linde, NOVAIR S.A.S, On Site Gas Systems, Inc., Oxymat A/S, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Peak Gas Generation.
