Europe Fire Hydrants Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027 | Latest Research Report
Europe fire hydrants market is projected to reach $416.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe fire hydrants market is anticipated to grow, owing to increase in industrial and commercial construction and strict norms for fire safety practices. Moreover, rise in investments of Europe government for fire protection is anticipated to drive growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, government of Russia spent $600 million on firefighting systems. In addition, increase in industrial and commercial construction activities is anticipated to drive growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, a leading private investment house named Ardian raised over $800 million for commercial property assets in France, Germany, and Italy.
The dry barrel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In terms of construction, the above ground segment is expected to contribute for the highest market share in the coming years. Moreover, increase in emphasis on smart fire hydrants is expected to provide wide growth opportunities for key players in Europe.
Major players have focused on offering new products to strengthen their presence in the market. For instance, Bocciolone Antincendio offers pillar fire hydrant EN14384 type A. It has two ductile iron nozzles valves A and C. It is available with and without brake systems. Further, growth in population and strict norms for installation of fire hydrants for safety purposes are expected to boost growth of the Europe fire hydrants market. Moreover, huge cost is required to install fire hydrants, which is expected to hamper growth of the Europe fire hydrant market.
The Europe fire hydrants market is segmented into product type, operating type, construction, and end-user. By product type, the market is classified into dry barrel and wet barrel. By operating type, it is classified into conventional and smart. By construction, it is classified into underground and aboveground. By end user, it is classified into commercial and industrial.
The key players profiled in the market report include AVK Holding A/S, Bocciolone Antincendio, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Viking Group, Hawle Holding GmbH, IMP Armature d.o.o., Mueller Water Products, Inc, Rapidrop Global Ltd, Talis Management Holding GmbH, and VonRoll Hydro AG.
Key Findings Of The Study
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Europe fire hydrants market trends and dynamics.
Depending on product type, the dry barrel segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
By operating type, the conventional segment registered highest revenue in the Europe fire hydrants market in 2019.
By construction, the above ground segment registered highest revenue in the market in 2019.
Depending on end user, the industrial segment is projected to exhibit high growth during the Europe fire hydrants market forecast period
The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the Europe fire hydrant industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the Europe fire hydrants market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
In-depth Europe fire hydrants market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
The Europe fire hydrants market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
