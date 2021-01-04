Self-healing Concrete Market Growing at a CAGR of 26.4% to Reach $1,375,088.0 Thousand by 2025 | Key Benefits, Segments
The study provides an in-depth self-healing concrete market analysis along with the current trends and future estimationsPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Self-healing concrete market by type, end-user and region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025," The global self-healing concrete market size was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for the highest share of the global market.
Self-healing concrete is a material, which is capable of repairing itself back to the original state. Specific group of alkali-resistant spore-forming bacteria related to the genus Bacillus is selected for this purpose. Bacterial concrete refers to a new generation concrete in which selective cementation by microbiologically-induced CaCO3 precipitation that serves as the remediation of micro-cracks. Self-healing concrete contains bacteria genus Bacillus that are active by contact with moisture or water and then use the calcium lactate as a food source, and produces limestone. As a result, these limestones fills the cracks leading to self-repair for the damage. These bacterias can survive in alkaline nature of concrete and lie dormant within the concrete for up to two hundred years.
It offers durability, leakage prevention, and extends service life of concrete structures. The oxygen is consumed by the bacteria to convert calcium into limestone, which closes the crack and helps in the prevention of corrosion of steel due to water seeping in through cracks. This improves the durability of steel reinforced concrete construction. However, the use of cement is lowered due to modern construction methods. Hence, the amount of available non-hydrated cement is less and therefore, the natural healing effect is reduced. The construction industry presents lucrative growth opportunities to the self-healing materials market. This is because self-healing materials have the potential to be used in the repair and healing process of cracks, thereby boosting the growth of the self-healing materials market.
The civil infrastructures segment secured the highest share in the market in 2017, and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The global self-healing concrete market is segmented based on type, end users, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into intrinsic healing, capsule based healing, and vascular healing. Based on end user, it is divided into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Moreover, factors such as reduction of maintenance costs, repair, and service of concrete structures are expected to provide growth opportunities across the globe.
In 2017, Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth rate in the self-healing concrete market, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increasing applications in construction. In particular, economic development in countries such as China and India prove to be the most lucrative market in future.
Key Findings Of The Study
In 2017, by type, the capsule based healing segment dominated the global self-healing concrete market, in terms of revenue.
In 2017, by end-user, the civil infrastructure segment dominated the global self-healing concrete market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market accounted for more than 50 % of self-healing concrete market share in 2017.
Key Players:
The major players, such as Basilisk, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis and Fescon.
