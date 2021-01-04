“Technology will never stop evolving, it’s the nature of the beast” Napollo Group announces 2022 Strategy

Left to Right: Ahmad J Butt, CEO Napollo Group - Nida Junejo, CEO Hola Amor - Zain Amin, CEO Ci3 Inc.

Napollo Group of Companies announces its 2022 value-based strategy with core focus remain on technology consulting, software development & digital services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napollo Group of Companies announces its 2022 value-based strategy with core focus remain on technology consulting, software development & digital services.

Technology will never stop evolving, it’s the nature of the beast. So having an innovation advisor on your side is vital: to tailor a strategy that fits, and to uncover the right tech for your toughest business problems—no matter the industry.

Today industries are driven by quick, exponential and constant change. COVID 19 has proved the fact that the organizations without a strong digital infrastructure can be thrown out from business world instantly. Key question for executive’s is that how to drive the change?

Napollo’s company culture is driven by the values of being “Thankful, Patience and Respectful”. All decisions we make are based on these values.

“As more businesses aim to adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, many of them are beginning to realize a critical skills gap when implementing the technology,” said Zain Amin, CEO Ci3 & CMO for Napollo Group. “Fortunately, with the right partners and strategy in place, businesses can fully take advantage of the benefits the technology has to offer without needing established expertise on staff. This event will be a great first step in equipping enterprises with a roadmap to AI/ML success.”

The company expects the resizing effort, in conjunction with other cost reduction measures, to reduce annualized costs by approximately $4 million by the end of next year. This should enable the company to be profitable at current revenue levels and be well positioned to leverage the sales growth as it returns. Other cost reduction efforts include reducing the number of facilities and examining every aspect of the company’s operating costs.

For many enterprises, the pandemic has accelerated the need for enhanced product offerings, improved business efficiency and the ability to anticipate customer behavior. Enter artificial intelligence and machine learning — technologies with the power to help organizations leverage their data to make automated recommendations, take preemptive action and streamline decision-making. But without the required technical skills and business processes, organizations will run into a number of challenges that will minimize the value of their AI/ML implementation. In fact, a recent Gartner survey found that lack of skills on staff and understanding of the technology’s benefits are among the top challenges of AI/ML adoption.

Napollo Group consists of Napollo Software Design, Ci3 & Hola Amor Inc with core focus on providing expert services in the field of Technology Consulting, Digital Services & Software Development with operating offices in New York, Dubai & Islamabad.

Napollo is among the Top Tier Tech companies with advanced expertise provided by PHD’s in Computer Science from world renowned universities & experienced professionals from international tech giants. Experts carry practical experience dealing with Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Open ERP’s, E-Commerce, Market Places, Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Apple, Google & many more names in the field of IT Industry. For more information, please visit napollo.ae