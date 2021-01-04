TELUS Launches Expanded Sales and Marketing Campaign Showcasing Loop Insights’ IoT Solutions Stack Utilizing Both Direct and Indirect National Sales Channels

TELUS commits to expanded sales and marketing support bolstering the partnership’s go-to-market plan targeting the Hospitality, Retail, and Healthcare sectors.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that IoT partner TELUS (T:TSX; TU:NYSE) is accelerating its partnership with Loop Insights in 2021 by launching a direct and indirect national sales & marketing campaign showcasing Loop’s IoT solutions stack.



In addition to mobilizing its own nationwide direct sales force and national marketing tools, TELUS is also launching an expanded sales & marketing campaign through The Acquisition Group (“TAG”). TELUS and TAG will focus on driving:

The material benefits from both Loop’s venue tracing solution in support of limiting controlling and eradicating the threat of COVID-19; and

The customer intimacy benefits from Loop’s Fobi device as a means of stimulating the market opportunity for these key verticals.

Andrew Turner, TELUS VP Strategic Operations stated “Telus has a long-standing successful relationship with The Acquisition Group and our commitment today is the beginning of a structured sales and marketing promotion facilitated by TELUS in order to address the relevancy and immediate opportunity for the Loop solutions throughout our collaborative customer base.”

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated “It has been a great experience working with the TELUS team and the great support we have received since we officially started working together in October. Today’s commitment to significantly expanded sales and marketing is a great show of confidence and even greater validation of our capabilities. Since the launch of our second product in the Telus IoT Marketplace in December, there has been a great level of interest in our product line and we are looking forward to a very strong roll out now with the addition of The Acquisition Group.”

THE ACQUISITION GROUP - TELUS PARTNER FOR OVER 10 YEARS - TO FOCUS ON HOSPITALITY, RETAIL, AND HEALTHCARE INDUSTRIES

The Acquisition Group (TAG) is a specialized independent sales and marketing organization supporting a number of blue-chip clients in Canada and North America with a specific focus on the information, communication, and technology sector. TAG enables organizations to enhance internal sales and marketing resources and complement core capabilities in order to scale effectively and respond to rapid growth opportunities. TAG has been a key TELUS partner for over 10 years and has supported a number of strategic sales and marketing campaigns, most recently the B2B program for SMB’s across Canada. This initiative focused on the sales of Voice, Data, and Mobility solutions including the innovative suite of IoT Solutions.

Farid Vaziri, Vice President Operations at The Acquisitions Group stated “we have been extremely impressed with the solution stack Loop has developed and we are excited by the potential to enhance the IoT Solutions Portfolio within the TELUS IoT Marketplace. As we all begin to refocus our energies as a result of the impact of COVID on the business community, we see a huge market opportunity for the services that Loop is able to deliver with immediate benefit to the Hospitality, Retail, and Healthcare sectors to name just three.”

On October 15th , Loop announced the significant milestone of having been accepted into the TELUS IoT Marketplace. The Company’s first product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was our contact tracing product, which has received significant exposure to many of TELUS’s largest customers and ongoing significant discussions with them. The third party validation that came with this acceptance has been instrumental in Loop’s contact tracing discussions with large corporate customers around the world.

On December 3rd , Loop announced the Launch Of A Second Product Into The TELUS IoT Marketplace For National Sales and Marketing To TELUS Business Customers. The Company’s second product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was our Insights service which consists of our IoT Fobi device, Loop Cloud API, and AI Insights Portal that provide automated marketing capabilities. Connected between the printer and point of sale, Loop's Fobi device's real-time capabilities are driven by Artificial Intelligence to enhance the shopping experience. Providing data-driven product suggestions and unique discount codes for future use, Loop enables customers to increase revenues through increased spend per customer.

On December 21st Loop announced the January 2021 launch of its Digital Connect Health Platform, a fully-integrated digital healthcare solution designed for both government and private sector. The launch comes after continuous discussions and requests from government leaders, both Provincial and Federal, over the past 7 months after the April 20 launch of the Beta version of its Smart Health contactless check-in platform, which streamlines patient engagement and operations. Loop’s Smart Health device requires a simple tap of the patient’s mobile phone to check in and verify their ID. Patients have frictionless access to everything they need in one simple wallet pass, including real-time notifications, testing and tracing updates, critical health information, and more.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO E: ir@loopinsights.ai



