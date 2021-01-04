TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Linda Purdy as New Division President

The homebuilding veteran brings strong land acquisition and land development experience as well as market knowledge to the company’s growth efforts in a top 10 housing market

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes Colorado, a member of the TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) family of premium regional homebuilders, has named Linda Purdy division president. Purdy, who joined the division as vice president of land acquisition, brings more than 25 years of residential land acquisition and development experience to the new position in which she will focus on elevating the division’s growth and enhancing product diversification.



“We are very excited to promote Linda to division president, knowing that her strong leadership, teamwork and communication skills, combined with solid business acumen and homebuilding experience, will propel TRI Pointe Homes Colorado forward to achieve its future growth potential,” said TRI Pointe Group President and COO Tom Mitchell. “From Day one in her role as vice president of land acquisition, Linda combined extensive land acquisition and development, project management, and compliance expertise with an outstanding reputation and strong relationships in the Denver market, which will contribute to her success in leading the division.”

The Mile High City ranks 9th nationally in homebuilding prospects for 2021,1 and also made the top 10 for high-tech job growth in 2018 and 2019.2 TRI Pointe Homes Colorado is well-positioned to take advantage of these strong market fundamentals with more than 1,100 lots currently owned or controlled. Targeting development opportunities near employment centers, transportation and schools, the division opened four new communities in 2020, with five more slated to open in 2021 and six additional communities in the pipeline for 2022. Purdy’s initial efforts as division president will include the January 2021 opening of the Trails at Crowfoot community in Parker as well as the first quarter 2021 grand openings of the Sunstone at Terrain duplex community in Castle Rock and Sterling Ranch Townhomes in Littleton.

“The opportunity to lead TRI Pointe Homes Colorado is a truly remarkable one,” said Purdy. “Combine the talent, experience and local relationships of the Colorado team, the backing of TRI Pointe Group, and Denver’s promising market conditions, and you have a recipe for great homebuilding performance. We are committed to broadening our new home offerings to adapt to varying buyer profiles, including those looking for more attainable opportunities within the market. During the next three years, we anticipate doubling the division’s footprint as TRI Pointe Homes continues to expand across a variety of price points and market segments including first-time buyers and age-targeted communities in addition to our very successful move-up and luxury products.”

Prior to joining TRI Pointe Homes Colorado, Purdy spent a total of 15 years at Richmond American Homes, ultimately holding the position of senior vice president, overseeing all land-related functions for its Colorado division. Purdy also held development and land management positions at Centex Homes and Hamon Contractors. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Conservation from the University of Colorado and a law degree from the University of Denver.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Colorado

Based in Denver, Colorado, TRI Pointe Homes Colorado designs, constructs, and sells innovative single-family homes and townhomes. Founded on more than a century of combined real estate industry experience, the division focuses on building quality master-planned and urban infill communities throughout Colorado. Dedicated to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the division is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes Colorado was most recently honored with a 2020 Nationals℠ Silver Award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council. TRI Pointe Homes Colorado was also named one of the 2018 Top Workplaces to Work by The Denver Post. It was also honored with several customer experience and design honors including Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards in 2017 and 2018. TRI Pointe Homes Colorado is also a four-time recipient of the Home Builders Association HAP Awards (Homebuilders and Associates in Partnership) in the National Production Builder category by the Associate Member Trade Council in 2015 to 2018. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Colorado, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Colorado.

1 Source: “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021”

2 Source: “Denver’s Tech Industry Proves Resilient During Pandemic”

