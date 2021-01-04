Dental Implants Market to Exhibit 4.1% CAGR and Reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2027 Backed by Rising Geriatric Population Worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Dental Implants Market Research Report Are Institut Straumann AG, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Osstem Implant, BioHorizons, CeraRoot SL. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 5.81 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the rising geriatric population and the increasing adoption of digital implant dentistry that is likely to favor the demand for advanced dental implants globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report. The report further observes that the market stood at USD 4.23 billion in 2019 and is projected to experience exponential growth during the forecast period.

Dental implants are devices used to support the dental prosthetics and treat several dental ailments. The growing concerns regarding dental health have led to major advancements in the implant dentistry field. According to the Foundation for Oral Rehabilitation (FOR), around 240 million people in 2020 are completely or partially edentulous across the globe. These implants are safe, effective, and aid in maintaining durability and natural-looking teeth.





Increasing Adoption of Digital Dental Implants to Favor Market Growth

High penetration of digital technologies in the dental industry for diagnosis, implant designing, implant manufacturing, and placement procedures improves the success rate of the dental type of implants solutions. Additionally, 3D printing technology employed in the dental offices and laboratories allow dentists to implement modern approaches to treat dental disorders. The rising geriatric population is further projected to contribute to the global dental implants market growth during the forecast period.

Postponed Elective Dental Procedures in wake of COVID-19 to Affect Market Growth

The government agencies have informed the healthcare professional to shift their attention towards COVID-19 patients that includes special care and treatment. This has led to the postponement of several non-COVID-19 medical procedures including these implants services. This is leading to reduced revenues that has affected the implant dentistry market amid the novel coronavirus.





Titanium Implants Segment Held 68.6% Market Share in 2019

The titanium segment, based on material, held a market share of about 68.6% in 2019 and is likely to experience considerable growth owing to the growing adoption of titanium dental implants due to them being suitable to all the procedures, biocompatibility and non-allergic nature.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies in Europe to Accelerate Growth

Geographically, Europe is expected to showcase significant growth in the global dental fixtures market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the favorable government reimbursement policies that will drive the adoption of advanced implants solutions in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to gain momentum backed by the growing adoption of advanced dental implants procedures owing to presence of a large patient pool in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Eminent Companies Focus on Acquisition to Expand Their Product Portfolio & Boost Sales Revenue

The global dental fixtures market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their presence and further expand their dental implants portfolio by acquiring other small companies. Furthermore, adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by other key players to gain a competitive edge will favor the market growth.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

Henry Schein, Inc. (New York, United States)

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

Osstem Implant (Seoul, South Korea)

BioHorizons (Alabama, United States)

CeraRoot SL. (Barcelona, Spain)

Other Prominent players





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants Competition Matrix by Key products/Key players Key Mergers and Acquisitions New Product Launches Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants

Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Titanium Implants Zirconium Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design Tapered Implants Parallel Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Endosteal Implants Subperiosteal Implants Transosteal Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Academic & Research Institutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





