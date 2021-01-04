The Quit to Win! Challenge: To quit smoking and enjoy the benefits

Registration at quitchallenge.ca until February 8, 2021

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new year marks the return of the Challenge with its positive and motivating formula to support Quebec smokers who want to quit. By signing up, participants commit to not smoking for 6 weeks, from February 8 to March 21, 2021, a realistic first goal that comes with many benefits. Registration is open at quitchallenge.ca.



Quitting is winning!

In addition to the prevention of many health problems such as certain cancers and heart and lung diseases, quitting smoking is also associated with a host of other benefits. The new advertising concept uses humour to highlight some of the pros of butting out, such as no longer freezing outside, not seeing your money go up in smoke, and not running out of breath going up the stairs. Things ex- smokers won’t miss, no matter their age!

“In Quebec, smokers still make up 17% with this proportion reaching 21% among ages 18-34, so the fight against smoking remains without a doubt one of our priorities1. Because of the high prevalence rates of smoking among young adults, this age group represents a priority target of the 2020-2025 Tobacco-Free Quebec Strategy. But the good news is that the Challenge relies on a proven approach to help Quebecers break free of this addiction that jeopardizes their health and well-being,” shares Mr. Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services.

Support for better chances of success

Quitting smoking is difficult and often takes several attempts. In 2020, 60% of participants surveyed reported that they had already tried quitting 3 times or more. “The idea is to keep trying and learn from past experiences. And to increase the chances of success, it’s important to not hesitate to ask for help, whether to prepare to quit or get support during the initiative. Developing a personalized game plan, consulting your doctor or pharmacist, and taking advantage of the support provided by the Quit to Win! Challenge are examples of winning strategies to succeed,” states Dr. Christiane Laberge, the campaign’s spokesperson.

By signing up, participants have access to free tools and resources before, during and after the Challenge, such as useful tips and a personal profile at quitchallenge.ca, an inspiring Facebook community, encouragement emails, and a link to the I QUIT NOW helpline at 1-866-527-7383 and other national services.

To get motivated, future ex-smokers can think not only of all the benefits that come with quitting but also of the chance to win one of the many prizes offered, including a luxury stay at Station touristique Duchesnay (a $1,500 value), a $250 gift card, courtesy of Jean Coutu, and $1,000 in cash (prize reserved for ages 18-24).

Register at quitchallenge.ca before February 8, 2021.

About the Quit to Win! Challenge

The Quit to Win! Challenge is a province-wide campaign that provides free support to smokers who want to quit through a collective challenge. Created in 2000 by Capsana, the Challenge is carried out in partnership with several public and private organizations, including the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, Quebec’s Directions régionales de santé publique, the Canadian Cancer Society, and the Jean Coutu Group. To find out more, visit quitchallenge.ca.

About Capsana

Capsana is a social enterprise owned by the ÉPIC Foundation, which is associated with the Montreal Heart Institute, and the Fondation PSI. Its mission is to help individuals take an active role in their health. To find out more, visit capsana.ca.

