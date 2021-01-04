MDOT virtual public meeting Jan. 13 to discuss US-23 Flex Route extension project in Livingston County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming extension of the US-23 Flex Route from M-36 to the I-96/US-23 interchange. Work is currently scheduled to begin in 2024. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat function.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 2 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Live Event

To listen by phone without using Internet, please call 866-434-5269. Access Code: 7117521 #

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The US-23 Flex Route extension project is designed to improve traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor. The goal is to develop safe, efficient, and sustainable improvements to address current and future highway traffic and operations with the use of state-of-the-art traffic control measures and improved infrastructure.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Feb. 4, 2021. Provide concerns/comments discussed at this meeting regarding the project using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381