Results Announcement of the Most Competitiveness Enterprises of 2020 in the Global Cables Industry

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 16, 2020 Global Cable Industry Development and Competitiveness Forum and Awards Ceremony of the Most Competitiveness Enterprises of the Global Cables Industry(Press Conference)was successfully held in V-Continent Beijing Parkview Wuzhou Hotel.

The conference was co-hosted by Asian-Pacific Optical Fiber and Cable Association and Wire and Cable Information Institute. It is a high standard conference in the global cables industry with far-reaching influence and significance, gathering a number of leading enterprises, specifically, Prysmian, Nexans, Sumitomo, Furukawa Electric, Fujikura, Hengtong, ZTT, Baosheng, Smarter Energy, Futong, Zhongli, Orient Cables, Tongling Jingda and TBEA. Distinguished Leaders and delegates attended and addressed the conference, they were Yang Zeyuan, Chairman of Baosheng Science and Technology Innovation Co. Ltd.; Qian Jianlin, Executive President of Hengtong Group Co. Ltd; Jiang Huajun, Chief Executive Officer of Far East Smarter Energy Co. Ltd.; Lu Wei, General Manager of Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd; Oga Yuchi, General Manager of Sumitomo Electric; Uehara Yukihira, General Manager of Fujikura; Yu Lei, Vice President of Futong Group Co. Ltd.; Chen Bin, General Manager of Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co.,Ltd.; Qin Tian, General Manager of TEBA Co. Ltd.; Sun Jianyu, Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd; Jiangsu Shangshang Group Co. Ltd.; Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co.,Ltd; Ningbo Orient Cable Co. Ltd.

The Forum was divided into three sections, namely, keynote speech on development, keynote speech on competitiveness and awards ceremony. Gao Feng, Secretary General of APC and Editor-in-chief of Global Cable All Media Platform, moderated the Forum. Wonderful Speeches were delivered and the development trend in the cable industry was discussed by the following experts and professionals: Zhao Shengxiao, Deputy Chief Engineer of East China Survey and Design Research Intitute of China Power Construction Group; Shen Yun, Senior Expert of China Energy Construction Group/Guangdong Electric Power Design and Research Institute Co. LTD; Li Yuan, Senior Engineer of Shanghai Survey and Design Institute Co., LTD; Matteo Bavaresco, Chief Excecutie Officer of Prysmian Group (China); Jiang Zhenhai, General Manager of Nexan’s Data Network System in Asia Pacific Region; Sun Zhonglin, Vice President of Hengtong Electric Power Industry Group.

Above all, the results of 2020 Top 10 and Top 20 Competitiveness Enterprises in the Global Cables Industry and 2020 Top 10 Competitiveness Enterprises in the Global Marine Cables(Energy)Field were announced. As shown in the flowing ranking lists:

The Rankings of 2020 Top 10 Competitiveness Enterprises in the Global Cables Industry: Prysmian, Nexans, Southwire, Hengtong, Sumitomo, ZTT, LS Cable & System, Baosheng, Shangshang and Smarter Energy.

The Rankings of 2020 Top 20 Competitiveness Enterprises in the Global Cables Industry: Prysmian, Nexans, Southwire, Hengtong, Sumitomo, ZTT, LS Cable & System, Baosheng, Shangshang, Smarter Energy, Furukawa Electric, Fujikura, LEONI, Futong, Zhongli, TFKable, NKT, Hanhe Cable, Tongling Jingda, TBEA.

The Rankings of 2020 Top 10 Competitiveness Enterprises in the Global Marine Cables (Energy) Field: Prysmian, Nexans, NKT, Hengtong, ZTT, LS Cable & System, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa Electric, Oriental Cables, Hanhe Cable.

The index system of this selection activity consists of two major types of factors, namely, hard indicators, which is the direct measurement of basic data indicators; soft indicators, suggesting the indirect measurement of questionnaire data and selection of project team evaluation indicators. Hard indicators account for 70% of the weight of the comprehensive competitiveness index, while soft indicators account for 30%.The basic data is mainly the financial data published in the annual report of the listed company, and the factors that affect the basic data of enterprise competitiveness are divided into scale sub-factors, growth sub-factors and efficiency sub-factors. The sub-factors of scale after integration include sales revenue, net assets and net profits; the sub-factors of efficiency include profit rate of total assets, return on equity, contribution rate of total labor, and proportion of export income in sales income. The growth sub-factors include the average growth rate of sales revenue and the average growth rate of net profit in recent three years. Soft Indicators indicate indirect measurement data for technological innovation, customer satisfaction, brand popularity, entrepreneur and management, enterprise culture and 60 other indexes. The current development situation of the global cables industry was truthfully reflected after running objective, comprehensive and systematic analysis of the competitiveness of the enterprises. The campaign has obtained the wide praise and recognition from the whole cables industry and the industry experts and enterprises due to its objectivity, systematicness and authority.

The annual “Global Cable Industry Development and Competitiveness Forum” will continue to create more value to enterprises for the purpose of enhancing the competitiveness and maintaining sustainable development, and strive to build a high-end forum for the entire industrial chain of the global cable industry .