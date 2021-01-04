Special Ed. Lawsuit Against CA. Gov. Newsom Has Been Settled Law Requires IEP In-Person Services Continue During COVID19
School districts that fail to provide In-Person special education services in a student’s IEP have violated the law In California and every state in America!
The State of California expects, and State law requires, that schools implementing distance learning will deliver services required under IEPs”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Fazil A. Munir Announces A Class Action Lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, Case No. 5:20-cv-01796 Against the Governor of California, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, the California Department of Public Health, its Director, and the State Public Health Officer, State Board of Education on Behalf of our Plaintiff’s and 800,000 Children in California Schools with Special Needs has been Settled, with these Defendants.
— California Governor Gavin Newsom
The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on December 24, 2020 accepted the case and the remaining defendants, Tony Thurmond, California Superintendent of Public Instruction and nearly 1,000 school districts across the State of California will have their case heard by the 9th Circuit.
The Lawsuit was filed on behalf of the 800,000 children in California schools with special needs who are suffering irreparable harm by being sent to learn from home with distant learning models due to Covid19.
In March 2020, many school districts informed parents, the Governor’s executive orders of closing schools and public health directives issued in response to COVID-19, eliminated school districts from implementing special education in-person services and programs listed in students IEP. Services like 1:1 aide, speech and language were supposed to be implemented by parents, services for students with diagnosis of Autism, Down Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, and Multiple Disabilities, Speech and Language Impairment.
Once the Federal Class Action Lawsuit was filed, and a settlement was reached Governor Newsom stepped forward, advised parents, and sent a strong warning to school districts.
On December 30, 2020 Governor Newsome Unveils California’s Safe Schools for All Plan. The Governor set the record straight and will set precedent for other states when the Governor specifically stated;
“ None of the executive orders or public health directives issued in California in response to the COVID-19 pandemic purport to waive the IDEA, which entitles eligible children with disabilities to special education and related services through an IEP.”
The Governor also stated :
“Senate Bill 98, which was enacted in conjunction with the Budget Act of 2020, includes requirements for schools that provide distance learning as a result of being closed for in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year.”
Finally making sure there was no doubt the school districts were violating Federal and State laws, the Governor stated:
“the State of California expects, and State law requires, that schools implementing distance learning will deliver services required under IEPs.”
Parents were not trained on how to teach their Children with maladaptive behaviors in occupational or physical therapy. School districts refused to consider, provide, or fund these Non-Public Agency services or private professionals who were certified to provide these services, it was a take it or leave it position.
This has left moderate to severe students without any education and significant regression in educational skills for the past 10 months with the announcement there may be no school for these students for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Every school district who refused to implement and provide in-person and other related services in the student’s IEP were violating Federal and State laws guaranteed under IDEA.
Many school districts continue to inform parents distance learning did not require school districts to provide services which are in the IEP like individual aides for behavior and academics, physical therapy, speech and language services.
It appears the Governor has clearly separated himself from the Superintendent of Public Instruction by settling the case and stating:
“The legislation expressly provides that distance learning must include provision of special education, related services, and any other services required by a student’s IEP and that schools must determine what accommodations are necessary to ensure that required IEP services can be delivered in a distance learning environment.”
The Governor’s actions and statements will halt school districts from pretending the COVID19 pandemic executive orders waive or give school districts the right to eliminate federal laws under IDEA, which entitles eligible children with disabilities to special education and related services through an IEP.
The message to Californians everywhere and to parents across the country:
School districts that fail to provide In-Person special education services in a student’s IEP are violating the law!
In California and every state across our country!
The Governor’s statement will not only assist students in California it will lead the way for other states as well. We will be meeting with a number of Governor’s and U.S. Senators very soon. In essence the Governor acknowledges, when schools closed in March school districts never should have terminated in-person special education and related services in student’s IEP’s. Parents and students can immediately demand services in their child’s IEP be implemented immediately.
Students can immediately demand compensatory services for regression and file lawsuit against the school district if they fail to provide compensatory services.
It was wrong of school districts to insist parents to provide professional services they are not trained to provide. Our law firm is owned and staffed with many parents and family members of those with disabilities. We will not rest until all special needs children receive services, and compensatory services they are entitled to by law.
During this pandemic if your child has not received their IEP in-person services, and you live anywhere in California, our law firm will file a lawsuit, and will represent students with special needs.
If you are unable to pay, our law firm will still file a lawsuit and will represent the first 50 students with special needs for no cost.
This is on a first come first served basis.
