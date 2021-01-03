Hoyer Discusses GOP Efforts to Undermine Democracy on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart

Click here to watch the video.

“We're going to prevail. This is a sad day for democracy. It's a sad day for the confidence of the American people that so many Members of the Congress of the United States in the House and now in the Senate would do what they know is not right to do. They know President Biden has been elected. They know that the majority of the American people voted significantly for Joe Biden, and they keep writhing at the request of Donald Trump, and that is not what they ought to be doing. It's not good for democracy. As a matter of fact, it undermines the transition of government... All these folks are doing is denying reality as Donald Trump does on a regular basis and undermining democracy.”

“It is just a tragedy that so many Members of the House and the Senate are undermining the confidence in our democracy… our democracy itself that relies on the peaceful resolution of differences through elections. It's just a sad, sad state of affairs that the Republican party has come to a point where they have so many Members who do not respect our democracy and our country.”