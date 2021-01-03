PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on I-80 and I-380 in East Central PA

​

Due to the winter storm hitting the region, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting trucks to the right lane on all 4-lane sections of Interstates 80 and 380 in east central Pennsylvania.

The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure the highways remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions. Speed restrictions are at 45 mph and trucks are restricted to the right lane on all 4-lane sections of these highways in Engineering District 5 (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties):

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 80; • All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT's winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov.

