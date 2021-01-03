Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,807,864) deaths (66,631), and recoveries (2,332,063) by region:
Central (75,882 cases; 1,488 deaths; 68,226 recoveries): Burundi (822; 2; 687), Cameroon (26,848; 448; 24,892), CAR (4,963; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,169; 104; 1,710), Congo (7,107; 108; 5,846), DRC (18,101; 596; 14,716), Equatorial Guinea (5,277; 86; 5,136), Gabon (9,571; 64; 9,388), Sao Tome & Principe (1,024; 17; 978)
Eastern (324,608; 6,028; 255,429): Comoros (765; 9; 626), Djibouti (5,841; 61; 5,738), Eritrea (1,320; 3; 623), Ethiopia (125,049; 1,944; 112,325), Kenya (96,678; 1,685; 79,012), Madagascar (17,767; 262; 17,228), Mauritius (527; 10; 496), Rwanda (8,567; 98; 6,685), Seychelles (285; 0; 214), Somalia (4,714; 130; 3,612), South Sudan (3,558; 63; 3,131), Sudan (23,316; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (35,712; 274; 12,037)
Northern (940,609; 24,561; 784,501): Algeria (100,159; 2,769; 67,611), Egypt (140,878; 7,741; 113,480), Libya (100,744; 1,478; 73,252), Mauritania (14,677; 353; 11,913), Morocco (442,141; 7,452; 412,168), Tunisia (141,979; 4,765; 106,050), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (31; 3; 27)
Southern (1,219,494; 31,258; 1,003,251): Angola (17,608; 407; 11,189), Botswana (14,025; 42; 12,136), Eswatini (9,711; 227; 7,096), Lesotho (3,206; 65; 1,496), Malawi (6,712; 192; 5,710), Mozambique (18,968; 168; 16,684), Namibia (24,654; 213; 20,931), South Africa (1,088,889; 29,175; 897,704), Zambia (21,230; 392; 18,942), Zimbabwe (14,491; 377; 11,363)
Western (247,271; 3,296; 220,656): Benin (3,251, 44; 3,061), Burkina Faso (6,940; 86; 5,253), Cape Verde (11,883; 113; 11,578), Côte d'Ivoire (22,636; 138; 22,028), Gambia (3,800; 124; 3,669), Ghana (55,064; 335; 53,828), Guinea (13,784; 81; 13,153), Guinea-Bissau (2,447; 44; 2,378), Liberia (1,800; 83; 1,406), Mali (7,226; 276; 4,807), Niger (3,437; 110; 1,906), Nigeria (89,163; 1,302; 74,789), Senegal (19,511; 416; 17,433), Sierra Leone (2,646; 76; 1,910), Togo (3,683; 68; 3,457)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).