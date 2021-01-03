Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (2 January 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 088 889 . The cumulative total of tests completed to date is 6 706 231 with 46 913 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. There are 288 new deaths. Total deaths are 29 175. Number of recoveries is 897 704.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
