ClearMax Windows & Doors Improves Shopping Experience for Customers, Newly Offers Option to Pay with Bitcoin
EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearMax Windows & Doors, one of the fastest-growing window and door replacement and installation companies in San Diego, is helping homeowners and contractors improve their spaces and be more energy efficient by offering new payment options. ClearMax Windows & Doors is now accepting cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, providing customers with a safe and advantageous way to pay for their dream window and door projects and improve their homes. The ClearMax Windows & Doors website has fully integrated Bitpay to make the shopping process extremely simple. The company was founded in 2018 with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by making homes more energy-efficient. By increasing the number of payment options, ClearMax Windows & Doors takes another important step in the direction of achieving this goal.
This added payment option follows the company’s recent overhaul of their website, during which ClearMax Windows & Doors launched a brand new website designed with months of research, testing, and problem-solving in mind. One significant development from the website overhaul was the creation of a new virtual and interactive ordering tool for homeowners and contractors to make the process of ordering windows and doors as easy and effective as possible. The integration of Bitpay to the website is just another example of ClearMax Windows & Doors’ keen ability to keep abreast with market trends and changes and provide a simple, seamless window and door shopping experience for customers.
With these new resources, ClearMax Windows & Doors hopes to empower new homeowners, provide more cost-effective and energy-efficient window and door options, and reach as many homeowners and contractors as possible. “Our mission is to reduce San Diego’s carbon emission by making energy-efficient windows and doors affordable and accessible to all,” says Yair Oren, Chief Marketing Officer at ClearMax Windows & Doors. “Allowing our clients to pay with Bitcoin is a way for us to expand accessibility and therefore further reduce San Diego’s carbon emission.” ClearMax Windows & Doors is dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction, which is made clear when considering the immense time and resources put into not only providing the most technologically superior products, but also the most efficient and enjoyable customer service experience.
ClearMax Windows & Doors is exploring future projects and innovations every day. To learn more about ClearMax Windows & Doors, please click here.
