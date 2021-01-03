Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (2nd January 2021)
As at 02 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 14 491 confirmed cases, including 11 363 recoveries and 377 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
