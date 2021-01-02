Arrest Made in a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense in the District of Columbia
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch, have announced an arrest has been made in connection with a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred in Washington, DC.
From 2009 to 2014, the suspect engaged in a sexual acts with a minor victim.
On Friday, January 1, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 45 year-old Joan Meyer, of Warrensville, Heights, OH, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.