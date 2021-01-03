Petplan Insurance – Keeping Pets Safe and Pet Owners Sane During COVID-19

The pet insurance company is recommending pet owners be prepared for unexpected vet bills during this unprecedented time.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petplan Insurance is pleased to announce it is helping keep beloved pets safe and anxious pet owners sane during the ongoing pandemic.Petplan Insurance is a pet insurance provider that strives to deliver the most comprehensive coverage on the market. The company’s insurance plans cover up to 90% of vet bills from unexpected injuries and illnesses, giving pet owners and their families the peace of mind the need and deserve.Recently, Petplan Insurance has announced its current mission is to keep pets safe and pet owners sane as COVID-19 continues to grip the world. With many people laid off from work, either temporarily or permanently, unexpected vet bills can wreak havoc on family finances and even put pets lives at stake.“With the ongoing pandemic and rampant job uncertainty, now is not the time for unexpected vet bills,” says Natasha Ashton, founder of Petplan Insurance. “As pet mom and dad’s ourselves, we know how devastating it can be to not have the finances to pay for costly medical exams, surgeries, or dental needs. After all, our pets are part of our families and they deserve as much care and concern as any other family member. Fortunately, we are here to help.”As a leading pet insurance provider, Petplan Insurance is recommending pet owners to take a proactive approach to vet bills during the pandemic – and beyond. With just one low monthly fee, pet parents can receive a fully comprehensive policy that covers a wide breadth of vet services, including:● Exam fees – complete visit● Dental injuries and disease – no broad exclusions● Chronic and hereditary conditions – no expensive riders required● Viruses – including COVID-19● VirtualVet visits● Boarding fees – up to $1,000● And more!According to Petplan Insurance, while insurance may be confusing, it really doesn’t have to be.For more information about Petplan Insurance, please visit http://petplaninsurance.site/ About the CompanyOwned by pet parents and animal lovers, Petplan Insurance was inspired by an adorable cat named Bodie and a $5,000 vet bill. Since 2007, the company’s vision has been to protect animals and their families from life’s most unexpected moments, while vowing to create a better world for animals and their humans.