PennDOT Implements New Restrictions in North Central Region

Clearfield, PA – Due to continued rain, potential snowfall, and expected drops in temperatures, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on I-80 in the north central region of Pennsylvania.

Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the following roadways: • Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to the New Jersey border. In PennDOT District 2, this covers the entirety of I-80 in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties.

This is in addition to the level 3 restriction for the entirety of Interstate 99 that went into effect at 10:00 AM this morning.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511PA.com by clicking on “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

# # #