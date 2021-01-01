Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in the 2200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:40 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then brandished a pair of scissors and cut the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, 28 year-old Alexander Zappata, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).