ADVISORY: Supreme Court of North Carolina Ceremonial Investitures to be Held Virtually on January 6

Virtual ceremonial investiture for all newly elected members of the Supreme Court of North Carolina will be held jointly on January 6, 2021. Chief Justice-Elect Paul Newby, Associate Justice-Elect Phil Berger Jr., and Associate Justice-Elect Tamara Patterson Barringer will be invested in a virtual ceremony utilizing remote technology. While in years past the Court and guests have attended investitures in person, this ceremony will be conducted remotely without guests present. The media and the public may watch the ceremony on the Supreme Court’s YouTube page.

WHO Chief Justice-Elect Paul Newby will become the 30th Chief Justice, and Associate Justice-Elect Phil Berger Jr., and Associate Justice-Elect Tamara Patterson Barringer will become the 100th and 101st, respectively, associate justices joined by the remaining members of the Supreme Court of North Carolina.

WHEN The joint investiture ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 6, 2021.

WHERE The investiture ceremony may be watched online on the Supreme Court’s YouTube page.