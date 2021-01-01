LoginRadius Conveys Sincere Appreciation to Clients for Their Continued Support During the Last Decade
Thank you for your continued appreciation, and your receptiveness to our ideas and solutions. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year”VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, one of the leading providers of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) for enterprises, extended their sincere appreciation to new and existing clients for their continued patronage during the last decade and the times of the global pandemic.
— Team at LoginRadius
Recently LoginRadius was named a top contender in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity And Access Management, Q4 2020. Additionally, the 15th Annual Network PG's 2020 IT World Awards awarded the CIAM platform a silver medal in the IDAAS category.
Pointing out how their success in demonstrating excellence, and leadership lies in their prompt, professional attention to their clients, LoginRadius has released the following statement of appreciation for their clients:
"2020 was quite a year. Despite the stress, you believed in us with your CIAM deployments. You made LoginRadius a priority, and in return, we offered the flexibility to thrive and respond to the ongoing COVID security landscape.
Our client base underscores our commitment to offering businesses the best identity solutions during a time when every interaction within the consumer journey is unique and demands personalization.
Thank you for your continued appreciation, and your receptiveness to our ideas and solutions. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year from the team at LoginRadius!"
“We believe in our mission, to secure every online identity. We are growing everyday with you. We believe in you and we thank you for believing us,” stated Deepak Gupta, CTO and co-founder of LoginRadius.
The company has built an identity platform that is broad and versatile enough to fit into their clients' unique expectations. It empowers everyone—from a non-technical executive to a high-end developer—to ensure that businesses are aware of how data flows throughout their consumer journey.
LoginRadius has also shared a video thanking their clients for the continued support during the last decade. You can watch it here.
To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
