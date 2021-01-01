Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster - Motor Vehicle Crash I-91 south MM38

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B100004                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster                                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/01/20 0345 hours

STREET: I-91 south

TOWN: Rockingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 38

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Uhlman

AGE: 25     

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Framingham, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Econoline van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage

INJURIES: unknown, serious injuries

HOSPITAL: DHMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Roger Demar

AGE: 52     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Trailer damage

INJURIES: NA

HOSPITAL: NA

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 1/1/2021 at approximately 0345, VSP received a 911 call from Roger Demar that

someone had crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer truck he was operating.

This occurred in the area of I-91 south, mile marker 38, in Rockingham, VT. 

 

The other operator, later identified as Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Northborough, MA,

emerged from a 2004 Ford Econoline van.  Uhlman seemed to be experiencing a

mental health crisis and continued to move in and out of the roadway.  In doing

so, he was struck by a passing motor vehicle that was described as a white 6

wheel box truck. The box truck did not stop after striking Uhlman.  Uhlman

sustained injuries as part of the totality of the incident. He was transported

to the Springfield ED and then later flown to DHMC.

 

Anyone with information in regard to the incident or the box truck is encouraged to contact the

Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks. 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

