Westminster - Motor Vehicle Crash I-91 south MM38
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B100004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/01/20 0345 hours
STREET: I-91 south
TOWN: Rockingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 38
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Uhlman
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Framingham, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Econoline van
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant front end damage
INJURIES: unknown, serious injuries
HOSPITAL: DHMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Roger Demar
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Trailer damage
INJURIES: NA
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/1/2021 at approximately 0345, VSP received a 911 call from Roger Demar that
someone had crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer truck he was operating.
This occurred in the area of I-91 south, mile marker 38, in Rockingham, VT.
The other operator, later identified as Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Northborough, MA,
emerged from a 2004 Ford Econoline van. Uhlman seemed to be experiencing a
mental health crisis and continued to move in and out of the roadway. In doing
so, he was struck by a passing motor vehicle that was described as a white 6
wheel box truck. The box truck did not stop after striking Uhlman. Uhlman
sustained injuries as part of the totality of the incident. He was transported
to the Springfield ED and then later flown to DHMC.
Anyone with information in regard to the incident or the box truck is encouraged to contact the
Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
