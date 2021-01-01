Tips to choose a reusable cloth face mask from Dony Mask Vietnam
With the complicated development of Covid-19, there are dozens of companies stepping in to sell cloth face masks these days. But it can be hard to know what you're getting, whether it will be effective and whether it will arrive at all. The below article shows you some tips to choose a reusable cloth face mask (from an interview with Dony Mask - a brand of high-quality antibacterial fabric masks from Vietnam).
How to choose a good reusable cloth face mask?
Cloth face masks can protect us from each others’ expulsions - large spit droplets or sprays from a wayward cough or sneeze. But how effective a mask is depended, partly, on the fabric.
Not all masks are created equal, and levels of protection are varied. You should look for masks that have multiple layers, made from fabrics that are easy to wash and tightly woven, with a high yarn count. Bonus points if the fabric has an antimicrobial or water repellent finish, especially for the outer layer. It is also helpful if the mask has a pocket for a disposable filter.
The filtration level defines the percentage of microscopic particles and droplets that are prevented from passing through the mask. The higher the filtration level, the less likely it is for virus-causing particles to permeate the mask, making viruses less likely to spread. Experts suggest stacking 2-3 coffee filters or using non-woven interfacing (a fabric used to stabilize collars, waists, and cuffs on garments).
The mask should also fit tightly around your nose and mouth. A more fitted mask helps to stop virus-causing particles from seeping out of or into the mask through open spaces on the top, bottom, and sides of the mask. Additionally, even though face masks are often referred to as mouth masks, it is important to note that masks must fit over both the mouth and nose to be effective.
Lastly, do some research on the seller before you buy. It helps you understand more about your cloth masks and their features. Also, you need to know how your masks are produced, which materials they are made of, etc. Doing research will give you an answer.
DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in US and EU market after Increased Demanded Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks
A three-layer cloth face mask
A Dony cloth face mask consists of three layers: an outer layer, middle layer, and inner layer which are able to hinder micro-bacteria as well as fine particles and meet the standards recommended by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam. Each layer has a function making a perfect product.
+ Outer layer: It is completely water-resistant. It means that face masks can prevent droplets clinging to masks, limit viral infection.
+ The middle layer: It activates as a filter (air filter, dust, and other agents entering the nose and mouth)
+ Inner layer: It hinders 99.9% of bacteria from attacking.
Closely fit and breathable design
Closely fit and breathable design makes consumers comfortable when Dony masks for a long time.
This is thanks to its soft nose bridge, elastic cord, and outstanding breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8 (an excellent level). Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users.
A waterproof product with effective droplet prevention and antibacterial ability
Dony Mask is famous for 100% waterproof with a layer of water-resistant cloth that is granted a Global Intertek Certificate with 100 points.
Also, Dony Mask is able to prevent 99.9% of bacteria from entering through the products after 60 times of washes, outweigh other competitors in the current market. Despite being made of cloth, it can prevent droplets from clinging to the mask, which will limit viral infection.
Produced under strict procedures
Dony cloth face masks are produced under the closed procedure Packing - Sealing - Sterilization. Therefore, they meet all of the requirements of high-quality masks.
Dony Mask is also packed in medical packaging and be sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies. E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses. This technology is currently being used in sterilizing a broad variety of materials like medical devices, masks, and work-wear uniforms.
Therefore, it still guarantees good hygiene without any viruses or bacterial infections from the first use.
Final thought
Dony Mask has shown some tips to choose a reusable cloth face mask in high quality and introduced an outstanding brand of face mask that meets all of the requirements of high-quality masks.
DONY face masks are perfect for this; they follow all CDC guidelines for fabric masks – having two or more layers, being breathable and washable, and having a snug fit – while also being antibacterial and water-resistant. DONY’s happy customers in other countries can attest to the effectiveness of the mask and the company’s services.
“We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.
All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.” - Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.
At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.
It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.
Dony Mask video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfFJ_7igaRE
