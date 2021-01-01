Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406506

TROOPER:  David Garces                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/31/20 at 2013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Third Street, St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic / Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Bowen                                             

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/31/20, at approximately 2013 hours, State Police St Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight on Third Street, in St Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Elizabeth Bowen (46) attacked a family member with a knife and attacked another household member at this residence. Bowen was arrested and charged for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Simple Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/04/21   1230pm        

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

