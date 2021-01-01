St Johnsbury / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Simple Assault
CASE#: 20A406506
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 12/31/20 at 2013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Third Street, St Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic / Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Bowen
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/31/20, at approximately 2013 hours, State Police St Johnsbury responded to a report of a family fight on Third Street, in St Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Elizabeth Bowen (46) attacked a family member with a knife and attacked another household member at this residence. Bowen was arrested and charged for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Simple Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/04/21 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.