Homicide: 3200 Block of G Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the 3200 block of G Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:40 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was admitted in critical condition.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, it was determined that the cause of death was complications from blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 64 year-old William Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

