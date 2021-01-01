100 Cr Unsecured Loans to Dukaandars, SMEs in 2021, an initiative by GoCommercially - Business Growth Platform

Shop Loans in India Digital Marketing Platform Business Growth Platform

In the era of COVID-19, GoCommercially took an initiative to ensure liquidity to the small businesses and shopkeepers by providing loans to SMEs & Dukandars.

We believe in empowering your business with the best technology & professionals on demand. Our motive is to provide endless growth opportunities to businesses.” — Nikhil Sharma, Founder GoCommercially

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoCommercially, the business growth platform has announced loans to shops, small and medium businesses with a target to distribute the loan of 100 Cr.Vision — To bring a meaningful way to support liquidity problems of small, medium businesses and help them to create powerful economic and social impact.Mission — Disbursing a loan of 100 Cr till the end of calendar year 2021. And help the shopkeepers/ SME's to become self-sufficient in this pandemic.दुकान के लिए लोनदुकान या कोई छोटा बिजनेस करना सूक्ष्म, लघु एवं मध्यम (MSME) कारोबार के श्रेणी में आता है। व्यापारी दुकान का विस्तार दुकान के लिए लोन यानी एमएसएमई लोन के जरिये बहुत आसानी से कर सकते हैं। अब पहले से चल रही दुकान का विस्तार करना बहुत आसान हो गया है। क्योंकि, दुकान का विस्तार करने के लिए 5 लाख रुपये तक का बिजनेस लोन, बिना कुछ गिरवी रखे सिर्फ 3 दिन* में प्रदान किया जाता है।The loan is focusing to help the shopkeepers, small businesses (not for start-ups and salaried employees). Shopkeepers applying for the loan should have at least the ownership of either the shop or owned residential property. As part of the pilot, Shop loan is available in 15+ cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Karnal, Jhansi, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Mathura, Jalandhar, Agra, Amabala, Rewari. It has been observed that on an average 50 shops and small-businesses are applying for loans per day currently, and we plan to invite interests of 1000+ daily by March 31.GO Loans disbursal is by RBI licensed NBFC’s aiming a minimal documentation process. Loans are disbursed under the category of Microfinance or SME loans. Although, the process is simplified in 3 steps: to check eligibility for a business loan, complete a 100% online form, and after the evaluation of the application, a fair sanction will be initiated. If the shopkeeper is eligible for the business loan, he will get the balance within 3 days to grow the business.As the tagline states “Non-Stop Business Growth”, GoCommercially analyses the market in the COVID-19 era and displays a full-fledged plan to help shopkeepers and small businesses. The GO Loans product has created a way for a super fast loan by disbursing the amount within 72 hours. Along with this, there is no requirement of collateral securities and no risk to any asset loss. The payment of the business loan is flexible and relaxing.The motive of GoCommercially is to provide the SME loan facility to 100,000 Shops & SME's in 2021. The idea is simple, provide small and microloans to shops/ businesses impacted by COVID-19, and help them become self-sufficient through entrepreneurial support via right technology, funds and advice.GoCommercially is also providing a free service of mobile business website and digital visiting card for the digital transformation of 1,00,000 shops/ small businesses in 2021. GoCommercially is also providing a free service of mobile business website and digital visiting card for the digital transformation of 1,00,000 shops/ small businesses in 2021. Digital business card platform makes designing a card simple, convenient, and reliable within a 5-minute process and helps the brand with a variety of services like digital solutions, marketing software, E-commerce solution, business website and apps, etc. You as a business will have access to the best software & apps to market and ensure ROI in your business, as a single subscription. You can also choose on-demand marketing professionals who manage all for your business needs.The right marketing tools, technology and advice can be the difference when working on the growth of a small business. The small business world is more competitive than ever, which means without the right approach to marketing and access to smart marketing tools and technology, a business is working handcuffed. New platform GoCommercially is delivering all this and much more at attractive price points.

