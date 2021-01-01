Governor Evers announces new WEDC guides for workplace mental health during COVID-19

MADISON, DEC. 29, 2020 – Gov. Tony Evers announced today that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is providing new mental health information for employers and employees managing the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in different ways,” Governor Evers said. “People have been experiencing varying degrees of stress, anxiety, fear, grief and loneliness as part of the pandemic. Although we’re all trying to do our part to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe, it doesn’t make the situation any easier. That’s why we’re providing this information through WEDC to help support folks across our state so we can all get through this together.”

The new guides note that employers are in a unique position to support workers by creating an open and supportive environment that promotes healthy well-being. The guidelines provide useful resources for employers and employees to contact for additional help. In addition, both sets of guidelines suggest how to identify signs that might require further assistance as well as some strategies for how to practice self-care.

The guidelines were developed in collaboration with the Department of Health Services as part of WEDC’s “Stay Safe, Stay Open” resources for small businesses, which also provide both general and industry specific guidelines on how businesses can operate safely and guidance on preventing and managing a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace.

“What all of these guides really aim to do is provide actionable advice for businesses, especially small businesses, as they work to keep customers, friends, and families safe,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “It’s important as we head through this winter that everyone stays healthy – both mentally and physically.”

The complete set of guidelines can be found at wedc.org/reopen-guidelines.

The new mental health guidelines can be found here for employees and here for employers.

