AG Pax­ton Urges Third Court of Appeals to Halt Unlaw­ful City of Austin and Travis Coun­ty Shut­down Orders

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that he filed an appeal in the Austin-based Third Court of Appeals, urging the court to halt enforcement of Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s and Travis County Judge Andy Brown’s orders, which illegally impose a four-day shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., December 31 through January 3. The city and county orders are brazen violations of state law.

