AG Paxton Urges Third Court of Appeals to Halt Unlawful City of Austin and Travis County Shutdown Orders
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that he filed an appeal in the Austin-based Third Court of Appeals, urging the court to halt enforcement of Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s and Travis County Judge Andy Brown’s orders, which illegally impose a four-day shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., December 31 through January 3. The city and county orders are brazen violations of state law.
Read a copy the filing here.