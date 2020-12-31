Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,873 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:34 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Additionally, officers located a second victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Taijhon Wyatt, Jr., of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Deandre Levy, of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

 

At the time of his arrest, Levy was under supervision with the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia. He has several prior arrests including Robbery, Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.